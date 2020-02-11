Materials: Colored Polysulfones for Healthcare Applications

A collaboration between Techmer PM, Clinton, Tenn. and BASF, Florham Park, N.J., has led to the launch of custom colors with USP Class V or VI and ISO 10993 compliance for BASF’s Ultrason S, P and E (PSU, PPSUand PESU) polyarylsulfone grades, featured at MDM West 2020. trade show.
Said Ultrason strategic business development manager Hung Pham, Ultrason Strategic Business Development Manager,“Our new colored grades will combine shorter development cycles, unique color options and lower scrap rates.This will help our customers evaluate and determine suitability faster in their healthcare applications by removing the custom color blending process.”
Ultrason polyarylsulfone grades are used to make medical devices such as sterilization trays, research cages, diagnostic equipment, orthopedic sizing and others. These new colored grades reportedly will provide the same benefits that Ultrason is globally known for including consistently high quality and excellent mechanical, chemical and high temperature performance.
Said Techmer’s director of applications development Jack Chiang, “Techmer PM has always had a big role within the healthcare industry and the color development process. This collaboration with BASF will help the customer differentiate their products within the healthcare industry and help simplify the selection process."
Small-volume custom colors of Ultrason S, P and E grades are available through Techmer PM’s Hifill brand; larger volumes can be obtained through BASF representatives.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Thermoplastic Polyesters: It's Time to Know Them Better
There’s more to TP polyesters than you think. You may know PET, PBT, and PETG—but what about PCT, PCTG, PCTA, and PTT? If you’re not sure what they are, how their properties compare, and who sells them, we have the answers—and lots of new developments to report.
-
Melt Flow Rate Testing–Part 1
Though often criticized, MFR is a very good gauge of the relative average molecular weight of the polymer. Since molecular weight (MW) is the driving force behind performance in polymers, it turns out to be a very useful number.
-
When It Comes to Nylon, Don’t Do the Math
Chemistry is seldom as simple as it looks. Polymer chemistry takes the complexity up a notch. Nylon chemistry is about much more than doing the math.