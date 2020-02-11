Materials: Colored Polysulfones for Healthcare Applications

A collaboration between Techmer PM, Clinton, Tenn. and BASF, Florham Park, N.J., has led to the launch of custom colors with USP Class V or VI and ISO 10993 compliance for BASF’s Ultrason S, P and E (PSU, PPSUand PESU) polyarylsulfone grades, featured at MDM West 2020. trade show.

Said Ultrason strategic business development manager Hung Pham, Ultrason Strategic Business Development Manager,“Our new colored grades will combine shorter development cycles, unique color options and lower scrap rates.This will help our customers evaluate and determine suitability faster in their healthcare applications by removing the custom color blending process.”

Ultrason polyarylsulfone grades are used to make medical devices such as sterilization trays, research cages, diagnostic equipment, orthopedic sizing and others. These new colored grades reportedly will provide the same benefits that Ultrason is globally known for including consistently high quality and excellent mechanical, chemical and high temperature performance.

Said Techmer’s director of applications development Jack Chiang, “Techmer PM has always had a big role within the healthcare industry and the color development process. This collaboration with BASF will help the customer differentiate their products within the healthcare industry and help simplify the selection process."

Small-volume custom colors of Ultrason S, P and E grades are available through Techmer PM’s Hifill brand; larger volumes can be obtained through BASF representatives.