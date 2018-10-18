Materials: Extrusion PPS Series Launched for Automotive

The first batch of Ryton PPS extrusion grades that complement proven Ryton PPS injection molding materials for use together in demanding automotive cooling line assembly applications was recently launched by Solvay Specialty Polymers, Alpharetta, Ga.,

The new extrusion series is globally available in three grades: Ryton XE3500BL, Ryton XE4500BL and Ryton XE5500BL. The stiffness of these grades varies between 1500 MPa (218 ksi) and 2500 MPa (363 ksi) to fulfill requirements of flexible tubes with different wall thicknesses and diameters or for post-extrusion thermoforming.

Flexible coolant lines made using Solvay’s new extrusion polymer technology boast high melt strength, chemical resistance and thermal stability with enhanced tensile elongation and impact strength.Existing injection molding grades include Ryton XE5430BL (30 percent glass filled) and Ryton R-4-270BL (40 percent glass filled), both of which have been proven to be a well-suited fit in many existing connector and bracketry fittings to enable automotive OEMs to design fully harmonized and integrated coolant line assemblies for engines and transmissions.

Since coolant lines are among the last components to be designed to fit the engine bay, materials must not only offer the design freedom to enable more complex routing, but also provide enhanced thermal and chemical resistance to ensure operational safety without adding weight, such as the need for additional heat shields. Solvay’s Ryton PPS extrusion technology can help OEMs replace cumbersome and expensive powertrain fluid handling lines with sleek, light, integrated solutions that include connectors, over-molded brackets, and welded brackets made from Ryton PPS injection molding grades.While some major European automotive OEMs have already integrated lightweight Ryton PPS solutions, others are investigating their use across a variety of coolants as well as engine and powertrain oil handling systems, seeking to replace incumbent mixed material (metal/rubber) and nylon designs.