Materials: First ACDA-Free Chemically-Foamed HDPE

In anticipation of increased regulatory restrictions on the use of azodicarbonamide (ADCA)—the chemical compound long used as a blowing agent for plastics, Austria’s Borealis (U.S. office in Port Murray, N.J.) has globally launched what is said to be the first chemically-foamed, ADCA-free HPDE compound for the production of telecommunications cables.

At present, ADCA is classified as a Substance of Very High Concern (SVHC) by the European Chemicals Agency. However, it has recently been recommended for inclusion in the Annex XIV of REACH, the so-called “Authorisation List.” Inclusion on this list would require producers, converters, and other downstream users to seek special temporary permission for the use of this substance in production. Given the continued growth of the cable sector due to digitalization, such an action may have adverse effects on the global supply chain.

Anticipating the potentially disruptive effects to the cable industry, Borealis developed the new HDPE compound. Free of ADCA and all other SVHCs, HE1355 has been shown to match the technical performance of other chemically foamed HDPE grades currently on the market. It combines the proven advantages of its predecessors, Borealis compounds HE1345 and HE1344: superb processability, excellent stabilization, and the requisite toughness for fast multi-pair assembly.



The optimal cell structure of HE1355 makes it highly suitable for applications such as foam or foam-skin insulation for telephone singles and data cables with a typical expansion of 35%-40%, as well as for dry core and petroleum jelly-filled cables. The new compound was successfully tested in a series of customer trials before its global launch in 2019.



Says head of marketing for energy Bart Verheule, “In developing HE1355, Borealis has gone beyond compliance to offer our customers an innovative and high-performing solution that allows for a seamless transition from existing grades to a new and improved one. Going ADCA-free with HE1355 is a win-win all around. It not only future-proofs cable producers from the effects of a potential ADCA ban, but also allows us to help them bring energy all around.”



