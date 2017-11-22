MATERIALS: Flame-Retardant Nylon 66 for Unattended Appliance Connectors

Ascend’s newest grade sports the highest possible glow wire ignition temperature rating.

An unreinforced, flame retardant nylon 66 compound for use in unattended appliance electrical connectors  is the latest addition to a broad line of specialty nylon 66 compounds from Houston-based Ascend Performance Materials, now the world’s largest fully-integrated nylon 66 producer.

Vydyne FR350J reportedly sports the highest possible glow wire ignition temperature (GWIT) rating at 960 C/1760 F. It is also said to have superior melt flow and requires lower pressure to fill molds—reducing cycle times and production costs. The compound has a wide processing window and is color stable for natural and colorable applications.

