MATERIALS: Flame-Retardant Nylon 66 for Unattended Appliance Connectors

An unreinforced, flame retardant nylon 66 compound for use in unattended appliance electrical connectors is the latest addition to a broad line of specialty nylon 66 compounds from Houston-based Ascend Performance Materials, now the world’s largest fully-integrated nylon 66 producer.

Vydyne FR350J reportedly sports the highest possible glow wire ignition temperature (GWIT) rating at 960 C/1760 F. It is also said to have superior melt flow and requires lower pressure to fill molds—reducing cycle times and production costs. The compound has a wide processing window and is color stable for natural and colorable applications.