Materials: Full Range of Compounds for All Components in 5G Antenna Cables

On-the-ready with a comprehensive suite of PVC and polyolefin compounds to meet carriers’ needs for control/fiber optic cable constructions is Teknor Apex, Pawtucket, R.I. The company has developed Apex PVC, Flexalloy PVC elastomer, and Halguard halogen-free low-smoke compounds for every component in the complex antenna cables required for the new infrastructure.

Compounds are available from Teknor Apex for these 5G antenna cable applications:

▪ Buffers for high-speed data fibers at the core of the cable;

▪ Jackets for the multi-fiber core;

▪ Jackets for the bundles of 600-volt control cable surrounding the core; and

▪ Sheathing for the entire construction.

Says David Braun, wire and cable industry manager, “With the advent of 5G, the wireless antenna market is evolving away from large coaxial cables and toward composite constructions incorporating control and fiber optic cables. These new constructions meet the needs of wireless telecom carriers, who are seeking to add new spectrum bands while lowering operating costs.”

Braun notes that the suite of compounds offered by the company include variations that meet different specifications from each wireless carrier: “We offer specialty formulations for oil-resistance, UV-resistance, low- and high-temperature environments, and wet- and dry-rated insulations. Many Halguard non-halogenated low-smoke alternatives to PVC are available, including a stress crack-resistant compound for jacketing over corrugated metal armor.”