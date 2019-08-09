Materials Handling: Dust-Tight Drum Dumper

Flexicon has introduced a Tip-Tite drum dumper that is designed for use with poorly flowing or agglomerated materials, allowing rapid transfer of free- and non-free-flowing bulk solid materials dust-free. Similar in performance to open chute dumpers but with total dust containment, the outlet on the downstream end of the dumper is nearly equal in area to that of the drum opening, allowing agglomerated materials and large chunks to be discharged with minimal possibility of material bridging.

Drums from 30 to 55 gal are positioned on the dumper platform, which is raised by a hydraulic cylinder, seating the rim against the circular end of the discharge transition. A second hydraulic cylinder tips the platform-hood assembly and drum, stopping at dump angles of 45, 60 or 90° with a motion-dampening feature. At full rotation, the transition outlet mates with the gasketed square inlet on the lid of a hopper or downstream process equipment, allowing a pneumatically-actuated slide gate valve to be opened and closed for total or partial discharge with no dusting.

New drum dumper from Flexicon is built for poorly flowing or agglomerated materials.

The stainless steel transition can be supplied with a square or rectangular outlet as shown, as well as with circular outlets, with corresponding gasketed flanges for installation on downstream hoppers and receiving vessels.

Non-product-contact materials of construction can be specified in carbon steel with durable industrial finishes, or stainless steel finished to industrial or sanitary standards.

Other models are available for dumping of boxes, bins, pails and other containers.

Did You Leave $15 In the Mail? It’s Capital Spending Survey season and the manufacturing industry is counting on you to participate! Odds are that you received our 5-minute Plastics survey from Plastics Technology in your mail or email. Fill it out and we’ll email you $15 to exchange for your choice of gift card or charitable donation. Not sure if you got the survey? Contact us to access it.

Help us inform the industry and everybody benefits.