Materials Handling: IBC Discharger for Low Headroom

A new Bulk-Out low-profile discharger fromFlexicon Corp, Bethlehem, Pa., positions Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) weighing up to 3200 lb in the frame using an electric hoist and trolley, discharges bulk solid materials into a surge hopper, and conveys the material to a downstream process dust-free.

The surge hopper is available with an integral flexible screw conveyor, tubular cable conveyor, or pneumatic conveying system also produced by the company. The stainless-steel IBC hopper frame measures 36 in.2 × 38 in. high and includes four casters with brakes.