Materials Handling: Larger Sizes of Economical Loaders

At its 10th anniversary celebration in Austria in June, Wittmann Battenfeld (U.S. office in Torrington, Conn.) presented new, larger models extending its Feedmax basic series of lower-priced central vacuum loaders/receivers. Supplementing the previous models of 3 and 6 liter capacity, the new additions are 15 and 25 L, suitable for higher throughputs of 110 and 220 lb/hr, respectively. These units have a gravity discharge flap with a magnetic contact, whereas the Feedmax plus line has a pneumatic-valve discharge.

These units have a new modular design with quick release. The central part of the chamber is connected to the pedestal by a clamping ring. All parts of the loaders that contact the material are of stainless steel. Flow of pellets into the loader can be optimized by simply twisting the top of the unit. Loading time can be set simply with a potentiometer. Several loaders can be connected and operated jointly by one controller as a small central conveying system.