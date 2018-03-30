Materials Handling: Plug Single-Tunnel Diverter Valve

New diverter valve from Schenck Process has two-way switching for dilute-phase or dense-phase conveying.

New Product Post: 3/30/2018

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

New PST30 plug single-tunnel diverter valve from Schenck Process, Whitewater, Wis., introduces a number of new features, such as internal shim-able positive stops, inflatable pneumatic seals at each port, position indication from the tunnel itself, and external tunnel position indication. A version without inflatable seals is also offered.

PST30 also features 145° port-to-port rotation, two-way switching capability for either dilute-phase or dense-phase conveying, pneumatic actuator with 4-sec actuation time between ports, and two SPST proximity sensors. The housing, end plates, plugs, and inlet/outlet ports can be aluminum or 316 stainless steel. Aluminum versions are hard anodized for wear resistance.

Editor Pick

Auxiliaries at NPE2018: Packing More Functions in Less Space

Auxiliary equipment suppliers are building more and more technology into their products, packing more physical and virtual functions into the same or smaller footprints.

New Product

Injection Molding: Negri Bossi Launches New All-Electric Generation at NPE2018

Injection Molding: Engel Brings Economical Line of Chinese-Built Machines to the Americas

Materials Handling: Plug Single-Tunnel Diverter Valve

Automation: Bigger, Stronger Gripper For Collaborative Robots

Injection Molding: Injection Process Monitoring/Control Adds Multi-Shot Molding, Quality Prediction

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2018 All rights reserved.