Materials Handling: Rotary-Valve Monitor Has More Safety Features

Related Topics: Resin Conveying

Related Suppliers Coperion Corporation

Version 5.0 of the RotorCheck contact-monitoring system for rotary valves from Coperion Corp. registers, evaluates, and reports unwanted contact between the rotor and housing to prevent metallic abrasion and the potential contamination of the product being conveyed.

With the RotorCheck, an electrically conductive connection is created as soon as the housing and rotor come into contact. This is then registered by the control system. In the process, the software filters out coincidental measurement signal fluctuations—such as those caused by the product—and reports potentially dangerous faults to the customer’s control center.

The latest version allows for the snap-in installation of the control system housing in the control cabinet. The physical separation reduces the amount of space required on the valve while simultaneously simplifying the operation and maintenance of valves with an extraction device. This is particularly advantageous in production environments where dirt, dust, heat, vibrations, moisture or electromagnetic waves may occur. What’s more, the control system is now also accessible even when it is impossible to enter the production area itself for safety reasons, like while CIP cleaning is underway.

The electronic functions of the RotorCheck 5.0 are said to be considerably more comprehensive than previous iterations. An optional field bus interface that significantly reduces installation is now available alongside analog and digital inputs/outputs. Moreover, the new control system facilitates flexible adaptation of the device’s parameters to changing production conditions and cleaning cycles. The measurement signal is now available in graphic format via web interface, which makes diagnosis more convenient. And since the operating data is cached in the control system, faults can be reproduced and analyzed later. In addition, LEDs on the RotorCheck housing now visually indicate the presence of anomalies with improved clarity.

The Rotor-Check 5.0 can be retrofit on existing rotary valves