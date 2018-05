Related Topics: Resin Conveying

The Teflon-coated sphere for the SmartBob level sensor from BinMaster , Lincoln, Neb., is a new option for bins, tanks, or silos containing powders or particles that may adhere to the sensor due to stickiness or static attraction. Buildup of particles on the gravity probe can require maintenance for cleaning. The Teflon coating on the sphere is FDA approved for food contact.