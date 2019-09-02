Materials: High-Flow ABS for Thin-Walled Large Housings

The latest addition to the Novodur family of ABS resins fromINEOS Styrolution (U.S. office in Aurora, Ill.) boasts high flowability--the melt volume rate (220 °C/10 kg) is at 60 cm3/10 min (ISO 1133). According to the company, which will feature the new Novadur P4XF at K 2019, has been shown to allow processors to optimize their production tools for faster manufacturing by reducing the number of injection gates for large parts and by increasing the number of cavities in multi-cavity tools.

Large parts for air conditioning devices, vacuum cleaners and coffee machines are just some examples of targeted applications. Says Artur Sokolowski, sales director household and electronics EMEA regions,“Novodur P4XF is truly amazing. For large parts, it is an excellent alternative to many other materials. Depending on what materials customers are using today, they will experience faster cycle times, shorter cooling times, a lower warpage, higher stiffness, higher surface quality and scratch resistance and less dust attraction/ electrostatic charge. In addition, less injection pressure allows for smaller injection machines when using Novodur P4XF.”