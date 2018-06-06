Materials: High-Impact, FR-Modiifed PET Compound

A specialty V-O flame retardant PET compound that exhibits high durability and high chemical resistance has been introduced by PolyVisions, Manchester, Penn. DuraPET FR, is a graft-modified polyester compound designed for molded housings and enclosures in medical device and lab instrumentation applications and is also suitable for film and sheet extrusion.

The new compound reportedly boasts temperature resistance from -40 F to over 180 F. PolyVisions specially designed it with enhanced chemical resistance to withstand continuous exposure to germicidal cleaning compounds that destroy the properties of other commonly used thermoplastics. It is reportedly easy to mold due to its low shrinkage and excellent heat stability and is currently used in parts ranging from 20 pounds to less than an ounce. According to the company, molders have been able to use it in molds designed for PC/ABS and other materials.

PolyVisions has also announced the availability of a version of DuraPET FR made from recycled PET. The company claims that its reactive extrusion process allows it use post-consumer regrind PET for up to 90% of the formulation, allowing OEMs to offer an innovative, sustainable alternative to their customers.