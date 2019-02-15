Materials: High Performance Nylon Powder for 3D Printing

Evonik (U.S. office in Parsippany, N.J.) is driving forward its commitment in the attractive 3D printing market, with the launch of a new polymer powder for applications in higher temperature range as part of its polyamide 6 series. The nylon 12 product with its nearly round grain shape stands out for excellent flowability and application properties, making it suitable for all powder-based 3D printing technologies. A proprietary procedure is used to produce the high-temperature material at the company’s Marl, Germany site.

The new product further expands Evonik’s portfolio of high-performance materials for powder-based 3D printing technologies. The company has been a global leader in the production of nylon 12 powders as well as PEEK filament and PEBA powders.

The new nylon 12 powder features high mechanical strength as well as excellent chemical and temperature resistance. Its heat deflection temperature (HDT B) is around 195°C/383 F. Moreover, the powder material stands out for its low water absorption (below 3%) which has a positive effect on processability in 3D printing and the dimensional stability of printed 3D components.

Said Mark Zhao, founder and CEO of TPM 3D Chinese technology company for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), “New, ready-to-use materials that are optimally adapted to the individual printer and expand the range of application to higher temperatures move the 3D printing industry one step further toward series production. We are seeing strong demand for 3D solutions in the higher temperature range – for example in the automotive and electronics industries. That’s why we were pleased to launch the new temperature-stable material together with Evonik.”