Materials: High-Performance PVC Elastomer Insulation Compounds

Two new PVC elastomer compounds for wire and cable insulation newly introduced by Teknor Apex Company, Pawtucket, R.I., are said to exhibit the enhanced performance required in diverse demanding applications while providing manufacturers with new options for versatility.

As thermoplastic elastomers, Flexalloy 89504-90 and -90FR compounds reportedly provide greater low-temperature flexibility than standard PVC and more capability to withstand repeated flexure over a long working life. Both grades have Shore A hardness ratings of 90, are UL recognized for Oil I and II as insulation, and meet the requirements of the VW1 (UL 83) flame test. The FR grade provides a greater level of flame resistance and has UL recognition for meeting the 720-hr sunlight resistance test in all colors.

Recommended applications include factory automation and robotics cables; control and instrumentation cables (TC, PLTC, ITC and CIC); custom appliance wires; flexible cords (UL 62), including electric vehicle charging cables; portable power cables such as those used on construction sites; stage lighting cables; and welding cables.