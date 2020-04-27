Materials: LCPs Designed for Rigors of 5G Cellular Communications, Autonomy

Two new liquid crystal polymers (LCPs) which boast very low and consistent dielectric constant and very-low dissipation factor (loss tangent), a broader temperature, and humidity ranges ideal for changing interconnect environment, have been launched by Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technologies, Phoenix, Ariz. The company’s latest additions to its portfolio of LCPs is in response to the critical role 5G cellular technology is to the successful rollout of affordable, safe, and reliable Level 52 vehicle autonomy. This, owing to the need for much higher volume, super-high-speed data transfer with very-low-latency between vehicles, infrastructure, and infotainment sources. The company is also offering data to help electrical engineers better understand and simulate the performance of these materials

for key applications such as connectors, cables, and other components that deliver very-low latency and very-low signal loss.

Sumitomo Chemicals’ new SumikaSuper E6205L and SumikaSuper SR1205L are two thermotropic, injection moldable or extrudable polyester-based LCP grades specifically formulated to meet the needs of 5G. Available in natural and black colors, both are characterized by lower dielectric constant values than standard LCP grades--a property necessary to enable reliable, higher volume data transmission. However, owing to the fact that it has been designed using a new LCP base chemistry, SR1205L is further distinguished by its lower dissipation factor (lower loss tangent), critical for ensuring reliable data transmission even in the gigahertz/millimeter-wave frequency ranges. Novel chemistry and polymerization technology also bring other benefits to the SR1205L grade.

Recognizing the several challenges faced by designers developing electronic devices for 5G such as the relationship between material properties and electrical behavior, as well as ways to improve simulation accuracy, Sumitomo has retained an independent testing firm to develop performance data on SR1205L at different frequencies, temperatures, and humidity levels. Testing has shown that the polymer offers very consistent dielectric constant over a broad range of temperatures (-40°C, 22°C, 80°C, and 120°C) and frequencies (1 to 25 GHz) and does a better job of retaining its tensile strength vs. standard polyester-based LCPs even at high temperatures (120°C), relative humidity levels (100% RH), and pressures (2 atm) for up to 200 hours thanks to higher hydrolysis resistance. (Initial testing of E6205L shows similar trends.) In other physical, mechanical, and processing properties, the new grades perform much like standard LCPs.

Sumitomo Chemicals has produced polyester-based LCPs since 1972. Depending on design and thickness requirements of a given connector program, Sumitomo Chemical can help electrical engineers select a suitable LCP grade and provide appropriate data to help engineers design components better, faster, and with higher value. The company also is known for its high-quality technical support--from part design to on-site molding assistance.

