Materials: Low COF Acetal for Smooth Medical Device Actuation

A new acetal resin launched at MD&M West 2020 reportedly features the lowest coefficient of friction (COF) in the Delrin portfolio of materials for medical devices from DuPont, Wilmington, Del. Delrin SC698 resin with integrated lubrication can help improve patient comfort and ease of use by ensuring smooth actuation of high-load drug delivery devices like inhalers, injectors and pumps. Moreover, its strength, stiffness and dimensional stability can help increase the injection precision of wearables and inserter devices. The SC designation of this resin stands for “special control.” DuPont SC resin grades undergo an extensive amount of testing and offer a great degree of manufacturing control and broad regulatory compliance.

Patient compliance and good outcomes depend on using a drug delivery device as prescribed, and on achieving dose-to-dose accuracy and consistency. The new acetal reportedly can help meet both requirements. Its combination of very low COF and excellent mechanical properties (high strength, dimensional stability) help facilitate device actuation and ensure consistent, precise drug delivery each time.

A highly crystalline homopolymer, Delrin SC698 boasts strength, stiffness and fatigue resistance. Together with ultra-low friction, these properties deliver excellent wear performance over time and repeated use to promote an extended useful life. In addition, the material’s high impact resistance helps protect against damage from drops.

The strength, rigidity and dimensional stability of this resin is said to allow designers to create thin-wall, complex and miniaturized designs without sacrificing performance. Other benefits for healthcare manufacturers include integrated lubrication, which avoids the need for secondary operations to add lubricity, and system cost reduction opportunities through high-volume injection molding.

Delrin SC698 resin can be custom-colored to make devices more visually appealing to patients and to emphasize features and functionality.