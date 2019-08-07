Materials: Low-Dielectric-Loss PEI for Electronic Components in 5G Communications and Millimeter-Wave Radar

A polyimide (PEI) material suitable for electronic components used in 5G communications and for millimeter-wave radar has been developed by Toray Industries, Inc. (U.S. office in NYC, N.Y.). The new material has the heat resistance, mechanical characteristics and adhesive properties typical of PEI resins, coupled with the low-dielectric-loss performance that is essential for high-speed communications. It is expected to make a significant contribution to the performance of high-frequency parts in these fields, and is targeted for use as interlayer insulation and protective films for semiconductors and electronic components.

The new material leverages Toray’s many years of experience in functional PEI design technologies and precision molecular design driven by an R&D approach of pursuing the ultimate limits, according to the company. The low-dielectric-loss PEl features high- heat resistance and superior mechanical and adhesive properties, and it reduces electrical energy loss ratio (loss tangent) to 0.001 (20GHz).

Toray will continue to pursue the potential of the new material with further development efforts, including adding photosensitivity properties and manufacturing the material in B-stage sheet form. The application of the new material will reduce electrical energy loss and also enable the stable high-speed transmission of large data volumes, boost the performance of millimeter-wave radar for distance measurement, and contribute to the miniaturization of components.

