Materials: Marine Biodegradable Bioplastic Compound

Related Topics:
Bioplastic resin manufacturer BioLogiQ, Inc., Idaho Falls, Idaho, recently announced that test results show its NuPlastiQ MB BioPolymer, produced by blending NuPlastiQ GP with PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate), is marine biodegradable. Performed by Eden Research Laboratory, results show 97% biodegradation of a GP/PBAT film in ocean water within a one-year period, according to ASTM-D6691 standards for marine biodegradability.
The key to this innovative new plastic compound is BioLogiQ's NuPlastiQ GP General Purpose BioPolymer. GP is a 100% natural, renewably-resourced, plant-based resin (derived from the excess starch produced--and usually discarded--during potato processing) that has been certified by TUV Austria to marine biodegrade in 28 days. When PBAT is mixed with NuPlastiQ GP, it will also biodegrade in marine environments."Our ability to produce a marine biodegradable film using a material that was previously not marine biodegradable is a huge technical accomplishment that can significantly reduce both plastic marine debris and the negative effects this debris can have in our oceans. Given the current concern regarding plastics and ocean pollution, we are working on NuPlastiQ MB marine biodegradable formulations of NuPlastiQ GP with polyethylene and polypropylene. Our target applications are drink cups, straws, lids, and grocery sacks,” said BioLogiO’s president and founder Brad LaPray. He also noted that because the ability for plastics to biodegrade in a marine environment is so new and unusual, acceptable certification standards do not exist and that the company plans to work with industry and governments to develop new standards
Editor PickMaterials: Heat-Resistant Biodegradable PLA Compound
FKuR’s optimized PLA compound boasts efficient processing.
New Product
Materials: Self-Bonding LSR Optimizes Overmolding with Specialty Copolyester
Materials: High-Heat Glass-Reinforced Nylon 66 Compounds Outperform Comparable Nylon 66
Welding: Advanced Ultrasonic Servo Presses
Materials: Heat-Resistant Biodegradable PLA Compound