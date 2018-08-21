Materials: Marine Biodegradable Bioplastic Compound

Bioplastic resin manufacturer BioLogiQ, Inc., Idaho Falls, Idaho, recently announced that test results show its NuPlastiQ MB BioPolymer, produced by blending NuPlastiQ GP with PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate), is marine biodegradable. Performed by Eden Research Laboratory, results show 97% biodegradation of a GP/PBAT film in ocean water within a one-year period, according to ASTM-D6691 standards for marine biodegradability.

The key to this innovative new plastic compound is BioLogiQ's NuPlastiQ GP General Purpose BioPolymer. GP is a 100% natural, renewably-resourced, plant-based resin (derived from the excess starch produced--and usually discarded--during potato processing) that has been certified by TUV Austria to marine biodegrade in 28 days. When PBAT is mixed with NuPlastiQ GP, it will also biodegrade in marine environments.