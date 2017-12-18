Materials: Marine-Grade PC for Flexible Boat Enclosures

Related Suppliers Covestro LLC

A new family of marine-grade PC glazing materials for flexible boat enclosures are now available from Covestro, Pittsburgh, Penn. These specially formulated Makrolon marine-grade PCs boast a glass-like, wrinkle-free appearance.

Combining clarity with durability, Makrolon PC sheet provides a clear, unobstructed view on the water. These low-distortion, high-impact-resistant products can be sewn using commercially available, heavy-duty sewing machines or adhesive bonded. They are said to withstand the harshest environments, including salt and sun exposure, while providing a stunning view for years to come, according to Covestro. Benefits of Makrolon Marine 5 PC sheet include: five-year limited warranty for microcracks, yellowing and breakage; highest weathering performance; high optics, long-term clarity and low-optical distortion; two-sided hard coat protection against abrasion, UV and chemical attack; sew-ability; ability to be used in flat and curved applications; and, availability in 0.060” and 0.080”.

Makrolon VR, a high-optical-clarity alternative to vinyl for flat and curved applications features: two-sided enhanced weatherability, resistance to yellowing; improved sew-ability and cut-ability over heavier gauge PC options; ability to be rolled—ideal for limited space; availability in 0.040”, and a five-year limited warranty for breakage.