Materials: Medical TPEs for Face Masks & Cushions

Two new families of medical-grade TPEs launched by Teknor Apex Co., Pawtucket, RI, are designed for injection molded face masks and include a deformation-resistant series for flexible masks and a series of gels that provide a gas-tight cushion for rigid ones molded from PP. These two series are the latest addition to the company’s Medalist portfolio of TPEs, which include styrenics, olefinics and TPVs.

● 50100 Series TPEs for flexible masks are more deformation-resistant than PVC and, as thermoplastics, provide a more economical alternative to silicones. In respiratory therapy oxygen masks, the Medalist TPEs are flexible enough to provide a comfortable fit on the face yet retain their shape during packaging and storage, without need for inserts. Their PVC-like transparency facilitates patient monitoring. These compounds come in Shore A hardness of 58, 68, and 73.

● 10100 Series TPE gels for rigid-mask cushions bond to PP in insert or two-shot molding, providing a less costly alternative to the traditional air-filled PVC “balloon” cushions that must be glued onto the rigid component. The super-soft cushion conforms to the patient’s face to ensure a gas-tight fit that is more secure than the PVC cushion and has a lower profile on the face. Grades in the series include a clear 8 Shore A compound and a translucent one with 18 Shore A hardness. Pre-colored compounds are available to enable device manufacturers to differentiate their product offerings.

The new materials comply with FDA requirements for food-grade ingredients, ISO 10993-5 standards for biocompatibility, and REACH SVHC directives.