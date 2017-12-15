Materials: More Filaments for FDM and Large Area Manufacturing Debut

Related Suppliers SABIC

Continuing with its thrust into the additives manufacturing arena, SABIC, Houston, Texas, has launched new filaments and is working on others:

● Lexan EL AMHI240F is a unique product based on SABIC’s Lexan EXL PC copolymer technology, which dleivers high-impact performance and low-temperature ductility. The filament is said to address the need for higher-performing materials in the industrial sector, and is designed for use in Stratasys Fortus Classic FDM (fused deposition modeling) industrial printers, as well as other printers with sufficient temperature capability and an open-format architecture. It is the first of several new materials with distinctive performance characteristics that the company aims to launch in 2018. The filament features a high level of toughness, as well as improved ductility at room temperature and at temperatures down to -30 C. Compared to standard PC, this material delivers up to four times better notched Izod impact at room temperature and up to three times better at -30 C, depending on print orientation. It has a heat deflection temperature of 140 C, which is higher than that of general-purpose ABS filaments. This makes it an excellent candidate for use in applications that operate at elevated temperatures. It is initially offered in black with more colors, including white underway, complies with UL94 V-0 at 3.0 mm in flat (XY) and on-edge (XZ orientations, making it appropriate for a broad range of applications requiring flame resistance.

● Thermocomp AM compounds are designed to address the unique requirements of large format additive manufacturing (LFAM) Print parameters and mechanical properties for the materials—developed by SABIC using test specimens printed on the company’s in-house big area additive manufacturing (BAAM) machine—can significantly aid users in expediting material selection and optimizing processing conditions. Reinforced with carbon or glass fibers for added strength, the new compounds can be used for applications in the tooling, aerospace, automotive and defense industries. The first eight Thermocomp AM compounds are based on four of the company’s amorphous resins: ABS, PPE, PC, and PEI, which exhibit good creep behavior vs. semi-crystalline resins, and reduced deformation under constant pressure. Further, lower shrinkage during cooling means these materials demonstrate greater dimensional stability and less thermal expansion during part use. With access to over 25 thermoplastics a wide range of tillers and reinforcements, SABIC plans to expand the Thermocomp AM portfolio. Currently under development are new compounds based on semi-crystalline resins such as PBT, nylon, PPS and PEEK to address the industry’s needs for LFAM materials with improved chemicals resistance and stiffness.