1/9/2020 | 1 MINUTE READ

Materials: New Medical-Grade TPEs Offer Economical and Productivity Advantages Over Silicones

Teknor Apex’s Medalist MD compounds include formulations with enhanced resistance to chemicals encountered in wearable applications. 

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

A new series of Medalist medical-grade TPE compounds for overmolding from Teknor Apex, Pawtucket, R.I., reportedly exhibit strong adhesion to medical-grade PC and PC alloys and offer productivity advantages over silicones. Included are formulations with enhanced resistance to chemicals encountered in wearable applications.

Medalist MD-34900 series compounds, available in 50, 60, and 70 Shore A grades are for general medical overmolding applications, while grade MD-36975  is a 75 Shore A TPE designed specifically for overmolding in wearable devices, with excellent resistance to lotions and disinfectants..

In a joint project with Covestro LLC, these materials were over-molded onto various medical grades of Makrolon  PC as well as Bayblend and Makroblend PC alloys, using both insert and multi-shot molding. The project included tests to evaluate adhesion, processability, and chemical resistance. Peel strength data showed the Medalist compounds exhibiting excellent adhesion to Covestro’s engineering thermoplastics.

Teknor Apex recommends the new Medalist compounds for wearable devices, where TPEs contribute comfort; ‘soft-touch’ or cosmetic grips for medical device housings, handheld devices, and instruments; and seals and gaskets. The new compounds are an outgrowth of work carried on by Teknor Apex to develop over-molding TPE formulations for consumer products. The company now has an online resource-teknorapex.com/overmoldingacademy—to share their insights.

 

 

