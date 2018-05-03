Materials: New PC Stands Up to Disinfectants, Oncology Drugs

Related Suppliers Covestro LLC

Makrolon Rx3440 polycarbonate for IV connectors can handle aggressive cleaning agents as well as the harsh solvents found in certain oncology drugs and other treatments. Covestro, Pittsburgh, Penn. reports that it has undertaken its own comprehensive lab testing to show that Makrolon Rx3440 polycarbonate resists cracking in the presence of stress and these chemicals.

As part of the lab testing, Covestro designed a testing apparatus to gauge chemical resistance of its customers’ luer connectors. The apparatus allows immersion under real-life loading with adjustable forces available for accelerated testing. Covestro checked for cracks in luers that had been submerged for 1 hour while being subjected to 35 lb of insertion force.

Covestro tested Rx3440 against its own Rx1805, as well as COC, copolyester, PMMA and SAN in solutions of isopropyl alcohol and simulants of the oncology drugs: Etopside, Busulfex, and Taxol. In terms of physical properties, it looked at modulus, heat resistance and impact resistance. According to Covestro, Makrolon Rx3440 had the highest heat resistance in its testing, and it remained ductile.

The material is biocompatible according to ISO 10993-1 and USP Class IV standards, with the ability to support thin-walled designs.