Materials: Next-Generation TPEs for Overmolding Exhibit Superior Adhesion to Broad Range of Thermoplastics

A new-generation of thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) overmolding compounds from Teknor Apex Company, Pawtucket, R.I., boast greater adhesion to a broader range of engineering thermoplastics, mold more easily, and are more economical than comparable compounds previously available from the company. In addition, the company has launched “The Overmolding Academy”, a new online resource for use of TPEs in overmolding.

Monprene OM compounds are based on advanced technologies for adhesion modification that exhibit improved bond strength when overmolded onto rigid polymers used in consumer product, small appliance, power tool, and other components requiring “soft / hard” material combinations. Four series of standard grades are available, each designed to adhere to specific substrate materials. Teknor Apex can also develop custom formulations to meet specific customer requirements.

Three of the four new standard series are based on styrenic TPE technology and exhibit dry haptics for good tactile properties in grips, handles, and other “soft-touch” components. The fourth is based on TPV (EPDM + PP) technology for improved chemical resistance. See below:

● Monprene OM-19300. Grades range in hardness from 30 to 70 Shore A. The compounds are designed for adhesion to general-purpose and high-impact polystyrene and styrenic copolymers such as methacrylate-butadiene-styrene (MBS).

● Monprene OM-19400. This general-purpose series ranges in hardness from 40 to 70 Shore A and can be overmolded onto a very broad range of engineering thermoplastic substrates, some of which are polycarbonate (PC), ABS, PC/ABS blends, copolyester, PET, PBT, acrylic (PMMA), acrylate copolymers (PSA, ASA, and SAN), and acetal (POM).

● Monprene OM-19100. Characterized by low compression set as well as dry haptics, this series is designed for overmolding onto nylon. The hardness range is from 40 to 70 Shore A.

● Monprene OM-19100V. Like the OM-19100 Series, this series consists of low compression set compounds designed for overmolding onto nylon 6, 66, 12, etc., but it also exhibits enhanced chemical resistance. The hardness range is from 65 Shore A to 40 Shore D.