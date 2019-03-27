Materials: Non-Silver Antimicrobial Technology for PP, ABS, PC

A novel non-silver antimicrobial technology that offers “built-in-the-polymer” protection against infection causing pathogens that cause healthcare associated infections (HAI) has been launched by Lotte Advanced Materials, La Palma, Calif. The Evermoin technology is available in Lotte’s ABS, PP, and PC products for such medical applications as medical housings, equipment and accessories. The non-toxic technology is compliant with ISO 10993-5 and ISO 10993-10 standards and has approvals from the FDA (US FDA 21 CFR 181.32) and the EPA for environmental compatibility.

Featuring a fast acting protection against the spread of pathogens and fungal growth, the Evermoin technology has been tested to inhibit 99.9+ (3 log+) growth rate of positive and negative pathogens including Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli.

In addition, the technology can also be used in non-medical applications to protect against bacterial and fungal growth in applications such as cosmetics, electrical and electronics, appliances, and kitchenware. It boasts excellent weatherability and UV resistance for applications where out-door exposure may be a factor.