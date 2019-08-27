Materials: Novel Nylon 6 Compounds Outperform Standard Nylon 6

A new series of nylon 6 compounds reportedly absorb nearly one-third less water at saturation than standard grades, provide 15-25% improved tensile properties in the conditioned state, and exhibit higher flow and excellent surface characteristics, even in highly glass-filled formulations. Teknor Apex Company, Pawtucket, R.I., will introduce the new Creamid P Series compounds at K 2019.

The Creamid P series is the latest addition to the company’s higher performance specialty nylon compounds designed for structural components in metal replacement applications. The compounds are based on advanced formulation technology that can be applied to lower the moisture uptake of a broad range of nylon 6- and 6/66- based compounds. These include grades with various types and loadings of reinforcements or fillers, as well as impact-modified toughened grades and other specialty compounds. Creamid P Series compounds can further employ an advanced heat stabilization system that extends continuous use temperature.

At K 2019 the company will launch the first two Creamid P compounds with 30% and 50% glass fiber content. Dry as molded, these compounds exhibit about 80% reduction in water uptake after 24 hours as compared to standard nylon 6, and about 30% lower upon saturation. In the conditioned state these new grades, Creamid P2H7G6 and Creamid P3H2G10, exhibit both higher tensile elastic modulus and strength at break. In spiral flow tests, the new compounds exhibit higher flow than comparable grades of standard nylon 6 yet similar levels of mold shrinkage, enabling them to be processed with existing equipment and tooling.

