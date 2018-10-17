Materials: One Purging Compound for PC and PMMA

Related Topics: Automotive

Materials

Purging

A new thermoplastic purging compound from Chem-Trend, Howell, Mich., is designed specially for processors using one machine to manufacture both PC and PMMA headlamp and rear-lamp lenses. Ultra Purge C6090 is said to offer processors a single purging agent that minimizes quality issues and creates a more consistent, simple, and efficient process.

This flexible solution

is also said to o

vercome common industry issues associated with color change in PC, or processing PC at high temperatures and switching to PMMA at low temperatures.

Ultra Purge C6090 reportedly

allows for a smooth transition between the PC processing temperature from 536°F to 608°F

(

280°C to 320°C) and of PMMA from 374°F to 518°F

(

190°C to 270°C). It

is also said to