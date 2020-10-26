Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Engineering Resins | 1 MINUTE READ

Materials: PC Copolymer Helps Prevent Stress Cracking in Medical Devices

SABIC’s new addition to the LNP Elcres CRX copolymer family boasts exceptional resistance to chemicals and stress cracking.

A new semi-crystalline PC copolymer that is said to offer excellent environmental stress crack resistance (ESC) of molded medical devices is the latest addition to the family of  LNP Elcres CRX copolymer resins from Houston-based SABIC. This family of materials boasts exceptional chemical resistance to aggressive healthcare disinfectants and can help prevent premature failure from ESC in medical equipment housings and devices.

SABIC's new LNP Elcres CRX semi-crystalline PC copolymer has excellent ESC for medical devices.

The new grade is the fourth product in the LNP Elcres CRX portfolio, which comprises amorphous and semi-crystalline materials and is included under SABIC’s Healthcare Product Policy. The application of increasingly aggressive disinfectants, such as alcohols, peroxides and quaternary ammonium compounds, to combat hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) can lead to ESC and failure in plastic parts. SABIC’s proprietary copolymer technology reportedly can resist stress cracking and mitigate crack propagation to help extend the useful life of medical equipment used in hospitals and clinics, as well as homes for remote healthcare devices. LNP Elcres CRX copolymers also can serve as potential drop-in solutions for existing production tooling.

The new semi-crystalline copolymer features UL V0 performance at 1.5 mm, good ductility and the portfolio’s highest level of chemical resistance against leading hospital disinfectants. All current LNP Elcres CRX grades are opaque and custom colorable, and they meet the requirements of limited compatibility according to ISO 10993 (parts 5 and 10). The full portfolio is now included under SABIC’s Healthcare Product Policy, which specifies formulation lock for covered materials and a management of change process.

