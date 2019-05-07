Materials: PVC Foaming Compounds Coated with Blowing Agent

Related Topics: Materials

A new family of PVC foaming compounds formulated with pellets already coated with blowing agent are specifically engineered for interior building & construction trim and molding applications, Launched recently by PolyOne Corp., Avon Lake, Ohio, the family of Geon Cellular Vinyl formulations feature a proprietary technology that reportedly alleviates separation and consistency issues found with typical cellular PVC dry blends. With enhanced integration of the foaming agent, processors can achieve improved stability and consistency for lighter weight finished goods with a higher quality look and feel.

Said Jim Mattey, global marketing director for Performance, Products & Solutions at PolyOne. “We continually look for ways to enhance our vinyl technologies to deliver greater value to customers. With these new grades, we effectively help to lower our customers’ scrap rates and material usage while allowing them to achieve a premium quality end product.”