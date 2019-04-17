Materials: Range of Thermoplastic Elastomers Developed for Pet Toys

Global supplier of innovative thermoplastic elastomers Audia Elastomers, Washington, Penn., has developed an extensive range of reportedly leading-edge high-performance TPEs that deliver durability, tear strength, high clarity, and adhesion for the durable pet toy market, including dog chew toys and treats.

According to market development manager Anthony Marozsan, the market for safe, durable pet toys continues to grow as changing demographics cause shifts in pet ownership and care trends. Millennials are leading the way in pet ownership, comprising 35% of all pet owners, according to the American Pet Products Association. And as household sizes decrease, more people are treating their pets like family members, including a willingness to spend more on premium and custom offerings.

Audia Elastomers offers customized material solutions such as styrenic block copolymers (SBCs), TPUs, copolyesters, TPVs that allow brand owners to position their products at various retail price points from high-end, boutique products to mass market, big box store materials. The company’s materials are said to feature excellent durability across a range of hardness from 30 to 70 Shore A. The company’s adhesion technology is reportedly best-in-class, providing the ultimate in customization - a rigid center and a soft overmold for a range of application needs. In addition, ultra-tough, clear elastomers allow for unique designs and a wide range of vibrant colors and special effects. These materials are fully NAFTA sourced, FDA compliant, and BPA-, phthalate- and latex-free. Audia Elastomers’ global manufacturing footprint allows manufacturers the flexibility to produce materials anywhere around the globe with a safe, secure supply base, including FDA food grade-approved materials from its production location in Shenzen, China.