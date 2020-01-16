Materials: Specialty Compounds Formulated for Surgical Robotic Systems

A selection of thermoplastic compounds that reportedly provide strength, durability, color, flame retardance, wear and chemical resistance, and more for surgical robotic systems, has been developed by RTP Company, Winona, Minn. These materials are used for robotic systems and housings; monitor components like housings, bezels, bases, and tool holders; reusable instruments such as cannulas, trocar housings, grasper tips and endo ports; single-use tools such as surgical forceps, shears, tweezers and tool housings; and medical staplers.

“Surgical robots are becoming more prevalent because they are minimally invasive and precisely accurate, which helps the patient recover more quickly. RTP Company engineers have been assisting the medical industry with material solutions for over 35 years. We are passionate about helping robotic designers find the right materials for surgical robotic systems and components.” explains RTP’s global healthcare manager Bob Williams.

RTP now offers thermoplastic technologies that can be utilized for surgical robotic systems, with special properties such as strength, flame retardance, wear/chemical/impact resistance, color, and the ability to withstand sterilization methods. If required, biocompatibility support can be provided for many of these compounds. Here is a sampling of the thermoplastic compounds offered for monitors, instruments and staplers:

▪ Monitors: The selection includes RTP 2000 HC, a unique polyester alloy formulated for superior resistance to damage caused by hospital cleaners; flame-retardant PC, ABS and PP compounds; pre-colored PPSU and PSU compounds available with biocompatibility statements.

▪ Instruments: Thermoplastic compounds that withstand sterilization techniques include PPSU, PEEK, PPS, PEI, PC, PP and POM.

▪ Staplers: Reinforced thermoplastic compounds ideal for this applications include very long fiber PP and PC compounds, glass-reinforced PPSU and PEEK compounds, and non-reinforced PC compounds.

“We specialize in formulating compounds with the appropriate resins and additives to create materials that provide the properties required by robotic systems…compounds for surgical robotic systems and components are available globally in a variety of resin and additive combinations to fit precise requirements and meet the demands of surgical use,” notes Williams.