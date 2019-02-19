Materials: Styrenic TPE for Medical Tubing Applications

A new styrenic TPE from INEOS Styrolution,Aurora, Ill., reportedly combines transparency, elasticity, and excellent processability making it suitable for extrusion applications. Styroflex 4G80 S-TPE boasts an attractive mix of properties making it ideal for various medical tubing applications – ranging from use in traditional IV sets to more complex multi-layer tubing structures.

Key material properties include excellent bonding performance, good kink resistance and clarity, and the ability to be processed on standard tubing extrusion equipment at superior processing rates when compared to other materials. This combination of properties makes Styroflex 4G80 an attractive option for tubing applications that historically have been developed with different polymers. The company also sees it as an excellent product choice for customers looking to expand their portfolio to include next generation materials.

Styroflex 4G80 is available with Ineos Styrolution’s Essential HD Package (risk class 1 & 2) which includes up to 12 months notification of change (NOC) with a signed long-term supply contract, locked formulations as defined in a Drug Master File (DMF) which will be filed soon with the FDA, and a variety of regulatory compliance documents and biocompatibility information (e.g. USP Class VI, ISO 10993, food contact statements).