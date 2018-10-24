Materials: TPE Compounds with Excellent Adhesion to Nylons

An innovative TPE technology that features outstanding adhesion to nylons and complies with Regulation (EU) No. 10/2011 for food contact, was recently introduced by Kraiburg TPE (U.S. office in Buford, Ga.). The compounds that comprise the new FC/AD/PA Thermolast K series boast excellent processability and superior surfaces that require no finishing after leaving the mold.

These reportedly cost-effectively processable materials can directly be injection-molded onto nylon 6 and nylon 66 without any additional adhesive primer – translucent or precisely colored. With hardness degrees ranging between 40 and 80 Shore A, they are said to combine tactile properties such as soft-touch and non-slip grip even at low wall thicknesses. Superior tensile strength, elongation at break and abrasion resistance are also claimed.