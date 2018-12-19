Materials: TPEs for IV Therapy, Medical Devices, Packaging Components

A significant expansion of TPE compounds for healthcare and a wide variety of other applications was recently announced by Colorite, a Tekni-Plex business, Wayne, Penn. The company is adding 12 grades to its previously-available 28 Cellene TPE formulations.

“Changes in regulations and market conditions are prompting medical device manufacturers to look for solutions via other materials. The Cellene TPE compound line is ideal for medical device manufacturers and others looking for alternatives to PVC, phthalate-plasticized compounds and various rubber materials. The line expansion will assist in reducing the development cycle and provide manufacturers with greater options to obtain the durometer rating required for their applications,” said Colorite’s director of business development Heath Schmid.

Cellene TPE compounds are available in four series: 1000 (extrusion grades for IV therapy with high clarity, improved bonding and kink resistance); 2000 (injection molding and extrusion grades targeting cost-driven IV therapy solutions; 3000 (injection molding and extrusion grades for general purpose healthcare, foodservice, caps, liners, gaskets/seals, syringe stoppers, profiles), and 4000 (injection molded grades for high-clarity applications such as drip chambers.)

The compounds are formulated to be silicone, latex, phthalate, halogen and PVC-free using FDA-compliant raw materials to meet USP Class VI and ISO 10993 standards.