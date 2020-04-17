Materials: Unique Halogen-Free FR Jacketing Material for Low-Voltage Building Cables

A new proprietary halogen-free PE-based cable jacketing grade FR8101 can be best-in-class for minimizing flame spread and flaming droplets can be best-in-class in slowing flame spread. This is the latest addition to the portfolio of flame-retardant jacketing grades from Austria’s Borealis (U.S. office in Port Murray, N.J.) and its Abu Dhabi joint venture polyolefins partner Borouge. The new FR8101 is based on a highly flame-retardant metal hydrate technology and is intended for the production of low-voltage building cables used in highly demanding environments. It is being made available in Europe and South America this year, with introduction in North America next year.

In the event of a fire, this material actually releases water to reduce the intensity of the flames. Jacketing made with FR8101 is resistant to the flaming droplets which often cause fire to spread within buildings where cables are installed inside walls and roofs. By retaining its shape even in intense heat, FR8101 jacketing stays on the cable, even if the cable is burnt. In fact, depending on the type of construction, FR8101 can even earn the best possible rating of “d0” in the Construction Products Regulation (CPR) Euroclass scale for flaming droplets.

This highest level of flame retardancy makes it possible for cable industry partners to fulfil the stringent CPR cable standards in Europe when using FR8101. Up until now, cable manufacturers have been bound by certain limitations when using conventional halogen-free flame-retardant (HFFR) cable compounds. For example, material decomposition during the extrusion process can result in lower production speeds and inferior cable performance. The use of FR8101 reportedly eliminates these issues altogether by allowing cable makers to run production lines at high speeds thanks to the excellent mechanical properties offered by this grade. When used in tandem with a crosslinked polyethylene (XLPE) insulation solution provided by Borealis/Borouge’s Visico/Ambicat XLPE, the new grade is a simple way for users to fulfill CPR requirements without having to use other FR insulation or bedding. This makes for more efficient processing during production, but also lighter cables, and thus easier installation.