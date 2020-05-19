Materials: Unusual Crosslinkable Elastomers Outperform TPVs, Silicones and Thermoset Rubbers

The latest addition to the specialty elastomer portfolio from PolyOne Corp., Avon Lake, Ohio, is based on the patented Fortrex crosslinkable elastomer technology licensed from Cooper Standard Automotive, Novi, Mich. PolyOne’s new thermoplastic Barricade Elastomers (TPEs) have been shown to offer high-temperature compression set performance, easier processing, and lighter weight when compared to conventional TPVs, silicones, and thermoset rubbers.

Said Jean-Paul Scheepens, general manager, Americas, Specialty Engineered Materials at PolyOne. “This next generation thermoplastic technology bridges the historic gap in performance between TPEs and silicone, opening up abundant application opportunities. Likewise, our investment in this technology strengthens our ability to serve customers with expanded solutions and advanced capabilities that can solve material challenges across a broad range of applications.”



Barricade specialty TPEs are lighter in weight and show improved tear strength over general-purpose TPV and silicone materials. Together with elevated compression set performance for high-temperature applications, this combination expands design freedom and processing ease for tubing, hoses, seals, gaskets, grommets, and more within consumer, healthcare, and industrial markets. The naturally translucent material can be colored press-side or formulated in a custom pre-colored version.



Commercially available in major markets, the Barricade product line is currently manufactured in North America.

