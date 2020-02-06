Materials: Wear-Resistant, High-Lubricity PC for Drug-Delivery Devices and Surgical Tools

A new wear-resistant, high lubricity PC resin designed for drug-delivery and surgical tools has been launched by Trinseo, Berwyn, Penn. and is a key feature by the company at MD&M West 2020

Part of Trinseo’s series of Calibre PC resin, the new material platform reportedly provides a solution for the low friction movement of one material over another, extending product life and minimizing noise without external lubricants.

With three decades of industry experience, Trinseo supports a variety of applications in the healthcare arena including drug-delivery devices, surgical tools, equipment housings, and medical wearables. Included are its globally recognized advanced chemically-resistant Emerge 9000 PC/ABS and PC/PET blends, used extensively in diagnostic equipment housings to resist the aggressive cleansers and disinfectants used to fight healthcare associated infections (HAIs).

Meanwhile, Trinseo’s medical-grade TPEs range from soft to semi-rigid and transparent for IV drip chambers. The company holds an ISO 13485 certification for its management system applicable to the design, development, and manufacturing of polymers and polymer blends and compounds for medical applications