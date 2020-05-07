Materials:Laser Weldable Nylon 66 Compound for Broad Range of Applications

A new laser weldable nylon 66 compound for use in automotive, consumer goods, and medical devices is the latest addition to the Bergamid portfolio of nylon compounds from PolyOne Corp., Avon Lake, Ohio. Currently available in Asia only, it boasts well-controlled laser transmission rates, multiple color choices and customized performance options, which reportedly allow manufacturers to produce high-performance parts with durable welds and smooth surfaces.

Polymers used for laser welding must allow a minimum 20% transmission rate for laser energy. In addition, laser absorption can be controlled by adjusting the type of pigments. PolyOne offers a range of off-the-shelf and tailor-made formulations s to meet the required laser transmission rates for applications in a variety of markets. Formulations can also be customized to meet specific customer needs based on multiple resins.

Said Flight Xu, general manager of PolyOne’s specialty engineered materials Asia, “Laser welding is technically advanced, and its success depends on the weldability, transmission rates, softening point, absorption agents, and color compatibility of the materials used. Our new Bergamid grades allow high welding strength and a smooth surface resulting in an unparalleled finished product.” To support manufacturers using its new materials, PolyOne also delivers a range of value-added services, including part design, material compatibility evaluation, and laser welding process selection.