Medical Grade TPEs for Biopharmaceutical Tubing
Teknor Apex expands its Medalist TPE portfolio.
Thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) for demanding biopharmaceutical tubing applications have been added to the Medalist portfolio of TPEs from Teknor Apex. This new series of TPE compounds are tailored to address the unique challenges associated with the continuous processing of biopharmaceuticals through roller pumps.
The materials are said to offer a compelling combination of performance benefits, including:
- Enhanced Clarity — Improved transparency for visual inspection of fluid flow and potential particle contamination
- Reduced Spallation — Minimized material loss and contamination risks during extended pump operation.
- Extended Pump Life — Increased durability and longevity of tubing, reducing maintenance requirements and downtime.
These advanced materials are well suited for a wide range of biopharmaceutical applications, including single-use systems, bioreactors, filtration systems and fluid transfer lines.
