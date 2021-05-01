Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Engel Performance Boost
Injection Molding | 1 MINUTE READ

Medium-Pressure Machine for Structural Foam

Wilmington’s 500-ton model is suited to both solid molding and thin-wall structural foam.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

New MP500 medium-pressure injection and structural-foam press from Wilmington Machinery

Wilmington Machinery has launched the Lumina MP500 medium-pressure injection machine, a 500-ton version of the MP800 introduced several years ago (Feb. ’17, Keeping Up). Though capable of solid molding, the MP500 is aimed primarily at structural foam parts for automotive, recreational, material-handling and enclosure parts. Compared with Wilmington’s low-pressure foam presses, the MP500 has twice the injection pressure and clamping force, suitable for molding thin-wall or core-back foamed parts. But in common with the firm’s low-pressure machines, the MP500 has a 30:1 L/D plasticating unit capable of compounding additives and processing 100% recycled materials, as well as being ported for direct gas injection.

Like the MP800, the new, smaller model has a reciprocating screw as standard with two-stage (screw/plunger) injection optional. The reciprocating-screw version comes with a reportedly unique inline accumulator that offers double the shot volume typical for a given screw diameter while retaining first-in/first-out performance. Shot size for foam is 40 in.3 (approx. 15 lb of HDPE); for solid molding it’s 240 in.3 (approx. 7.5 lb HDPE).

The two-platen clamp has tiebar clearance of 42 × 42 in. and usable mold space of 60 × 42 in. Hydraulic ejection is standard.

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry