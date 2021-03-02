Melt Pumps Redesigned to Boost Output

Nordson Corp. has expanded its high-capacity melt pump portfolio, enhancing process efficiency and end-product quality while reducing the total cost of ownership in comparison with its previous large pumps.

The new BKG BlueFlow melt pumps are available in five sizes, with capacities ranging from 1164 to 4900 cc/revolution. They represent a harmonization and optimization of previous pump designs developed separately by the melt pump business of Kreyenborg GmbH and by Xaloy Corp., which were acquired by Nordson in 2013 and 2012, respectively.

The new harmonized design is said by Nordson to reduce the total cost of ownership in these ways:

● Improved end-product quality: By maintaining constant pressure and adapting to process variations, the new-design pumps increase product consistency, making it possible to run thinner layers, for example, while staying within target tolerances.

● Greater output: Nordson has improved productivity by rheologically optimizing the core components and the polymer flow through the pump.

● Reduced downtime: Other features of the new pumps are designed to speed up installation, simplify maintenance, and streamline the selection of spare parts.

● Energy savings: An increase of 10% in the heat-exchange area has saved energy by reducing heating requirements for these fluid-heated pumps. All of the new sizes are equipped with a new multilayer heating arrangement as standard. This enhances the processing of temperature- and shear- sensitive polymers and facilitates applications that must comply with the EU’s ATEX safety directives.

The BKG BlueFlow range includes melt pumps for film, sheet, pipe, profile, fiber, compounding, recycling, polymerization, and hot melt applications. A wide range of pumping capacities or specific volumes is available, from 33 to 4900 cc/revolution, for throughputs up to ~26,500 lb/hr or higher, depending on the application.