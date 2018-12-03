Micro-Welding Solutions Offer Affordability and Variety

Related Topics: NPE2018

Gesswein Company presents new micro-welding solutions for mold and die repair. at the NPE 2018 show. Gesswein performs live demonstrations of Sisma Laser Welders and the new PUK U5 Micro TIG Welder. Gesswein displays Sisma’s SWA and SWT lasers. They are designed specifically for mold and die repair on small to large molds. They are easy to operate and are made in Italy. The new PUK U5 Micro TIG Welder is a more affordable solution for mold and die repair and is easy to transport through the shop. The new PUK U5 Micro TIG Welder is made in Germany. Gesswein’s staff will be ready to demonstrate and answer your questions at booth W4043.