Mix of Mold Plate Materials On Display

Clinton Aluminum and Stainless Steel is in booth S30008 at NPE2018. It was the first stocking distributor of specialized aluminum mold plate and now it is the largest distributor of aluminum mold plate in North America. Clinton Aluminum and Stainless Steel stocks the full spectrum of alloys which includes cast products for low volume, prototypes, and heavy forged plate for production molds. Clinton Aluminum and Stainless Steel’s mold plate products include M1, Duramold-2, Duramold-5, M5, Formodal, Alumold, Hokotol and Weldural along with its new product CA-7 plus, which the company says helps close the gap between the cast products and the heavy forged 7000 plate. Clinton Aluminum and Stainless Steel has millions of pounds of aluminum plate, bar, rod, sheet and structural shapes at its multiple processing facilities. Multiple plate saws in each facility help the company process customer orders quickly and accurately, and the company’s logistics team delivers daily to help customers meet critical lead times.

