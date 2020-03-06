  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
3/6/2020

Mixing: Enhancements Made to Multi-Shaft Mixer

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Lifting system now operates at lower cost, requires less maintenance, and provides faster lifting speed when raising and lowering the agitators.

 

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

ROSS has made improvements to the dual-post hydraulic lift and seal design of its 1500-gal Multi-Shaft Mixer (Model PVM-1500). The new lifting design is a double-acting, fully hydraulic cylinder operating at a much higher pressure, allowing for a smaller cylinder and significantly less oil for operation. The net result is a lifting system that operates at lower cost, requires less maintenance, and provides faster lifting speed when raising and lowering the agitators, the company says. In addition, the new seal arrangement allows seal replacement without removing agitator shafts. Unlike the historical design, seal replacement no longer requires removal of the mixer from the tank nor tank entry to access the seal.

Improved lift and seal designs on ROSS Multi-Shaft Mixer

The pictured PVM-1500 features three independently driven agitators: a screw auger, a high speed disperser and a three-wing anchor agitator. The sides and bottom of the changeable mixing vessel are insulated and jacketed for up to 50 psig. This vacuum-rated machine is designed to run 24/7, supplied with rugged touchscreen controls showing digital readouts for speed, cycle time, vacuum level and batch temperature.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox