Mixing: High-Precision Rotary Batch Mixer

A new Munson Rotary Batch Mixer model 700-TH-140-SS with integral spray line allows uniform distribution of liquid additions to dry bulk solids in trace amounts to large volumes in 1-3 min.

Proprietary mixing flights of the rotating drum tumble, turn, cut and fold material, providing free space between particles, which recombine 288 times/min. The flow pattern allows liquid additions to be sprayed over a wide expanse of moving material, yielding batch uniformity ≥99.9%.

The mixer is intended for dry bulk blending with or without the addition of coatings, flavorings, vitamins or other liquids to food products, or active ingredients in liquid form to any bulk solid chemical or mineral.

It is equipped with a sliding intake chute which, together with twin doors on opposite sides of the mixing vessel, provide rapid access to the entire interior, intake spout and seal area for cleaning, sanitizing and visual inspection of all material contact surfaces.

In addition to blending, the flights direct material towards and through a stationary, pneumatically-actuated plug gate valve for total discharge, eliminating residual that would otherwise be wasted or require manual removal prior to cleaning.

Constructed of stainless steel finished to sanitary standards, the mixer has a useable batch capacity of 140 ft³, total capacity of 271 ft³ and is equally effective in blending of batches from 100% of rated capacity to as low as 5 percent without liquid additions, and to 33% with liquid additions.

The rotating drum is supported by two oversized trunnion rings that ride on heavy-duty alloy roller assemblies, providing long life with minimal maintenance. The design eliminates the need for an internal shaft with seals contacting material. To contain dust, the machine has one seal at the inlet, which is mounted externally to allow rapid, inexpensive replacement, according to the company.