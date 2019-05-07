Mixing: Mixer/Reactor for Temperature-Critical Applications

Related Topics: Compounding

ROSS Mixers has introduced a more versatile mixer/reactor especially suited for temperature-critical formulations of medium to high viscosity under stringent vacuum/pressure constraints. The Model VMC VersaMix is a multi-purpose triple-shaft mixer/reactor designed for up to 350 F from 29.5 in. Hg vacuum to 8 psig internal pressure. Equipped with a three-wing anchor and two disperser shafts, the VMC accomplishes intense mixing, high speed dissolution, emulsification, deagglomeration and superior heat transfer in pastes, slurries, gels and suspensions up to several hundred thousand centipoise.

This mixer/reactor can be supplied with explosion-proof motors for each independently-driven agitator, a built-in vacuum pump, touchscreen controls with Type X purge system for use in a Class 1, Div. 1 location, and an oil temperature control unit with rapid cool down ability. Spray balls installed in front and behind the agitator shafts reduce cleaning time in between batches.