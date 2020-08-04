Mixing: Skid-Mounted Mixing and Pumping Station

ROSS has recently designed a skid system capable of mixing and pumping low to moderately viscous products. The Model VSL-400 design is a custom conical vessel on a movable skid with a progressive cavity pump rated for 10-30 gal/min.
A 5-hp inverter-duty motor drives a flange-mounted turbine mixer equipped with two axial flow impellers. The 34-in. diam upper blade and 18-in. diam lower blade maintain batch uniformity from start to finish of the pumping sequence. Both mixer and pump are controlled from a NEMA 4 weather-proof control panel, which includes a thermal protection system that disengages the pump motor if a set temperature is exceeded.
