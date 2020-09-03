Mixing: Triple Shaft Mixer with Powder Induction Manifold

The latest 600-gal Ross VersaMix Model VM-600 is capable of high speed subsurface powder induction with a proprietary Solids/Liquid Injection Manifold (SLIM).

SLIM incorporates powder or liquid phases directly into the rotor-stator mix head, causing instant wet out as it rotates at 3600 rpm. The classic dual-post triple-shaft design has been revolutionized with this feature to streamline the processing of substantial powder phases.

The robust anchor agitator moves product from the high shear rotor stator head to a high-speed dispersing head, which deagglomerates any remaining fisheyes.

Used to quickly mix large batches throughout the process industries, the SLIM feature accelerates loading phases exponentially.

This design is available from laboratory sizes upwards of 4000 gal.