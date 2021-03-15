Mobile Automated 3D Scanning System for QC for Small to Medium Sized Parts

An advanced 3D scanning measuring system with the ability to automatically inspect and digitize parts with a weight up to 50 kg (110.2 lb), a diameter of up to 500 mm (1.6 ft), and a height of a maximum of 500 mm (1.6 ft.), has been introduced by Capture 3D, Santa Ana, Calif., a leading provider of innovative 3D measurement solutions and the official U.S. partner for Germany’s GOM GmbH/Zeiss. The GOM ScanCobot is a mobile automated 3D scanning system that integrates with GOM’s blue light 3D scanners ATOS Q and ATOS Core. It is reportedly ideal for efficiency in quality control of small to medium-sized parts including plastics, metal, and casting.

With support from GOM’s intelligent software, users can create efficient automation routines that are said to produce precise, accurate, and repeatable measurement results without any prior knowledge about robotics programming required. The combination of the GOM ScanCobot and the proven ATOS performance is said to result in fast fringe projection, data processing, high throughput, and a design ideal for industrial use, making it a reliable and easy entry into automated inspections.

According to the company, the GOM ScanCobot provides an affordable solution to automation investment, making advanced technology accessible to companies of all sizes, providing a gateway to Digital Twin, digital engineering, rapid manufacturing, Quality 4.0, and automation strategies.

The GOM ScanCobot joins Capture 3D’s family of automated 3D measurement solutions that use non-contact blue light technology to collect millions of accurate 3D coordinate points per quick scan. As a complete solution, the system includes a motorized rotation table, a high-end PC for rapid 3D data processing, and intelligent software for 3D scanning, inspection, and automation.